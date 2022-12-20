BREAKING: Legendary Scottish rock band mourns death of popular band member as tributes pour in

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 11:10

FANS of a TOP Scottish rock band are in mourning today (Tuesday, December 20) after the death of one of its most popular band members.

Legendary Scottish rock band Primal Scream announced on December 20 that Martin Duffy, keyboardist with the band for over three decades, has died at the age of 55.

Martin Duffy joined Primal Scream in 1989 after first starting out in the indie rock band Felt.

He originally played keyboards on Primal Scream’s first two albums before joining the Scottish band on a permanent basis.

Following the death of founding member Rob Collins, Duffy also played with The Charlatans.

As part of The Charlatans, Duffy and the band supported Oasis at Knebworth in 1996.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher wrote on Twitter: “RIP DUFFY PRIMAL SCREAM DYA KNOW WHAT I MEAN LG x”

The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess said: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul.

“Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend.

“He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Fans of Martin Duffy took to social media to pay tribute to the popular keyboardist following his unexpected death.

“Ugh…another huge loss – R.I.P. Martin Duffy. 😢🙏 So many great tunes with Primal Scream, The Charlatans, and Felt. 😢” one person wrote.

Another person wrote: “Oh Jesus, now #MartinDuffy. Had the pleasure of meeting him after the Saint Etienne show last November and was such a warm/friendly chap. There’s one Primal Scream track (imo) that immediately springs to mind. What a musician, what a loss.”

Oh Jesus, now #MartinDuffy. Had the pleasure of meeting him after the Saint Etienne show last November and was such a warm/friendly chap.

While another said: “Brilliant player, from Felt to Primal Scream, plus I recall that NME feature where he managed to get stabbed in NY without even noticing. RIP Duffy.”

Danny Kelly said: “RIP Martin Duffy. Felt’s Forever Breathes The Lonely Word is one of my very favourite albums, and Martin’s organ is the thing that gives it its celestial, timeless, placeless flavour. An incredible contribution to a lovely thing.”

“Speechless and heartbroken. RIP Duffy xxx,” James Endeacott wrote on Twitter.

The news comes after Terry Hall, the iconic frontman from legendary Two-Tone band The Specials passed away on Monday, December 19, at the age of 63.

