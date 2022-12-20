Several areas undergoing extensive refurbishments throughout Mallorca

By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:59

Playground at Parque General Riera. Image: Palma City Council

The children’s playground at Parque General Riera has joined in the fun.

€40,785 have been invested through the “Renove Renovation Plan for Playgrounds” which has involved installing a new pavement covering more than 375 square metres.

On Saturday, December 18, the Parque General Riera children’s playground was reopened to the public after a complete remodelling carried out by the Infrastructure Department.

Also jumping on the bandwagon for a facelift was Son Tugores. Palma has carried out an intensive clean-up operation on the plot, located in front of the municipal cemetery, which has 6,037 square metres of surface area and belongs to the Falca Verda complex.

The cleaning work, which was carried out throughout the week commencing Monday, December 12, with both manual and mechanical means, has consisted of removing the rubble both from the site and from the interior of the Riera stream.

During the week, more than 290 tonnes of rubble and stones have been spread out, as well as abandoned material and a manual clearing of the site and the plain of the torrent and the removal of bulky materials with mechanical means.

