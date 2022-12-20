Spain’s international tourism slow to recover as holiday patterns change

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 December 2022 • 11:06

Vueling - Vueling Alicante – Image Ivan Berrocal/Shutterstock.com

Spain, one of the top destinations in terms of international visitors, has seen a slow recovery with the latest figures provided by UNWTO (World Tourism Organisation) showing that its recovery was slower than that of neighbouring countries.

Data provided by the organisation on Monday, December 19 indicates that the number of international visitors to Spain during 2022 is down some 16.5 per cent in comparison to the previous highs of 2019.

By comparison the country’s neighbours have seen a quicker recovery with Portugal only down 8.6 per cent and France 15 per cent. But by comparison to more exotic destinations around the world, recovery has been slow. Mexico for example has jumped to number two in the world for foreign visitors and Turkey has recovered to just five per cent short of its previous high.

Fortunately for Spain’s tourism industry the gap has largely been filled by locals, who following the stringent lockdowns of the pandemic have made good use of the holidays to travel around Spain.

There are a number of reasons for the slow recovery, one of those being BREXIT which has made European travel a little less attractive for the many Brits who traditionally enjoyed the Spanish sunshine.

Then there are the problems that plagued the airline industry earlier in the year, which have been followed by higher flight prices. For many travel has also become unaffordable following the economic woes caused by the war in Ukraine.

Add to that sanctions and the changing habits in travel that have seen a drift towards more exotic destinations like Croatia and Mexico, now number two in the world.

But it’s not all bad news, latest indications are Spain’s international tourism is well on the road to recovering its international status continuing to offer quality affordable holidays.

