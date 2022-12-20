Still on the run 6 months after receiving more than 286 times his salary

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 December 2022 • 10:54

CIAL - Image cialalimentos

The Chilean employee who disappeared after he was paid 286 times his salary in May this year has still not been found.

According to an update by news agency IOL on Tuesday, December 20 police have failed to locate the former employee.

In an administrative error Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), a producer of cold cuts of meat in the Santiago province of Chile, overpaid the employee.

After realising what had happened he spoke with his employers and promised to go to the bank the next day and have the money transferred back to the account it came from.

But by the next day he had disappeared taking the money with him, all 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (€175,000). Ordinarily, the man earned 500,000 pesos (€543).

Trusting employers that they are Cial waited for him to return the money and to pop into the office to tell them that the transfer had been arranged. Attempts to contact the man failed, however, he contacted them later to say that he had overslept and would be going down to the bank.

Instead, he sent them a resignation letter and has never been seen since.

The “theft” was reported to the police and the company has taken legal action but so far to no avail.

Seemingly no one seems to know the whereabouts of the employee who is still on the run 6 months later.

