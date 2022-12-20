By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 16:01

Heartbreak as Oklahoma State University student, 20, dies unexpectedly before Christmas. Image: Angela Morris/Facebook

HEARTBREAKING news from the US after it was revealed that an Oklahoma State University student, due to travel back home to see family for Christmas, had died unexpectedly at the age of 20.

According to reports coming from Oklahoma in the US on Tuesday, December 20, State University student Noah Morris died unexpectedly over the weekend, just before he was due to visit his family for the Christmas holidays.

Noah’s mother Angela Morris shared the tragic news via Facebook on December 18.

“My son, Noah Morris, was found dead in his dorm room last night,” she wrote.

“We are devastated. He was supposed to come home for Christmas today. The cause of death is unknown at this time.”

Sharing a GoFundMe page aimed at raising funds to cover funeral costs, Ms Morris wrote: “To everyone who has asked if they can help, any amount is extremely appreciated.

“Noah was the kindest, most easy-going soul I have ever met.”

She added: “He lived alone in his dorm and no one knew anything was wrong.

“We hadn’t talked to him for a week, but that was normal. He was supposed to come home today.

“We assume he died of his Addison’s disease, at this time. I fought so hard to protect him, but couldn’t win with this one.

“My soul is broken.”

A message on the fundraising page read: “Thank you so much for choosing to help the Morris family.

“Our son and brother Noah Morris passed away unexpectedly and we are trying to raise funds to help cover the funeral costs.”

It added: “The funds for this GoFundMe will be put towards, a tombstone, the service and anything that is involved with that. Again we thank you for helping and sharing and every little bit helps.”

Currently, $8.5k (€8k) has been raised.

Tributes flooded social media following news of the unexpected death of the Oklahoma State University student.

One person on Facebook wrote: “I have no words. I’m at a complete loss. Noah was such an amazing young man with many talents and such a bright future. My heart is completely shattered for you and your family.”

Another said: “I’m heartbroken for you. Sending much love.”

“I’m so sorry angel. I went to school with Noah all through middle and high school, he was very very sweet and always open for good nerdy conversations. I’m honoured I got to know him,” another person wrote on Facebook.

