Tens of thousands affected after powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern California

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 20:37

Image of earthquake monitor. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

A huge 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California has affected tens of thousands of residents.

 

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20. At least two people were injured in the Humboldt County town of Ferndale, while tens of thousands of residents and businesses were left without electricity.

The quake hit at around 02:34 local time with its epicentre located just off the Californian coast. It occurred at a depth of about 10 miles (16km). According to the US Geological Survey, the region suffered more than a dozen smaller tremors shortly after.

Considerable damage was caused to properties and roads with numerous gas leaks being reported as a result. Power lines were brought down, leaving many without power. A bridge over the Eel River in Ferndale had developed cracks said the California highway patrol.

One homeowner, Caroline Titus, took to Twitter @caroline95536, where she wrote: “That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake”.

The sheriff’s office reported numerous injuries including one person who broke their hip. According to the tracking website poweroutageus.com, more than 72,000 homes and businesses have been affected by power outages.

