By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:29
Throughout November selective door-to-door waste collection gradually introduced in Palma. Image: Palma City Council.
This system allows the different fractions of waste to be collected separately at the door of homes and businesses (organic waste, paper and cardboard, glass, packaging and rubbish), in accordance with a collection schedule. For households in rural areas, three fenced and supervised waste collection areas have been set up, which have to be opened with a Citizen’s Card previously activated for this purpose.
During the first few weeks of operation, a record figure for the selective collection was achieved in Palma with 66 per cent of recyclable fractions. We should remember that the average for Palma is 28 per cent and that with the mobile selective collection in the historic centre, the selective collection rate is 55 per cent.
The council together with several neighbourhood associations met on Friday, December 16, to see if improvements could be made to the service and to see if any ongoing issues could be resolved.
