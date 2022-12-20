Top Cryptos for monthly income: Rate that Crypt (RTC), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Voxies (VOXEL).

By EWN • 20 December 2022 • 17:49

Earning monthly crypto income has never been more important to traders and investors. The cryptocurrency market is facing one of the worst bear markets in history. In the early years of the cryptocurrency market, keeping promising assets for the long term worked well. Still, there are better approaches to generating monthly cryptocurrency income in the present market.

The crypto industry changed with the advent of these games built on the blockchain. Over the past year, blockchain-based games have grown rapidly. And most of it has been led by well-known figures. However, there are many more crypto projects that serve purposes other than their own.

Buying the greatest altcoins as soon as possible is the best strategy to make money with cryptocurrencies. Tracking the most successful projects, here are the top three cryptocurrencies for monthly income; Rate That Crypt (RTC), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Voxies (VOXEL).

Rate That Crypt (RTC) – The Crypto Gaming Platform Available on both iOS and Android

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is another top cryptocurrency making waves in the gaming industry. It encompasses play, learning, and earning. The project educates millions through an engaging, mobile-first platform available on iOS and Android. Unlike many projects, this crypto is product-driven and has already developed an app in beta testing before releasing its highly anticipated token, which is available to buy now from presale.ratethatcrypto.com

The project has a well-designed app that is fun and educational. The users of this app are guided to learn and discover various projects in the crypto market and experience market volatility and fluctuation using live data without risking capital.

Rate That Crypto has a point system where each player is given 1,000 points for a start, and each player can stake a minimum of 100 points. With these points, the player makes short-term predictions regarding the direction of the price of the selected token. If the prediction is correct, the amount of points staked is gained, but if incorrect, the players will lose the point.

Points are accumulated by predicting market trends. To place a forecast, select your favorite tokens and a timeframe. With these, you can determine whether the market is bullish or bearish. As the first mobile-first platform available on iOS and Android, this cryptocurrency has gained influence and attention. Experts point out that it is one of the top cryptocurrencies for monthly income, and the more the tokens are traded, the larger the prize pool. Hence, purchasing the RTC token in its presale stage before the price skyrockets is highly advisable. To stay up to date with all things Rate That Crypto check out the RTC Discord Server and join the telegram group

Axie Infinity (AXS) influences the crypto trend.

Axis Infinity (AXS) is a game that runs on blockchain technology using the play-to-earn (P2E) business model. The project was developed in 2018 by Sky Mavis Studio. But it wasn’t until much later that Axie Infinity went viral and attracted attention all around the world.

While there are still some hurdles and uncertainties surrounding blockchain-based experiences, the fact that such a project exists is noteworthy for being one of the top crypto monthly project incomes and for influencing crypto trends.

AXS currently trades at $17.31, with a 24-hour trading volume of $355,159,248. AXS’s price has risen by 2.28 percent in the last 24 hours. If current trends continue, Axie Infinity will reach $163 by the end of 2022. Analysts suggest that investing in the project guarantees a monthly crypto income.

Voxies (VOXEL) is a 3D blockchain gaming platform.

Voxies (VOXEL) is a type of blockchain gaming in which players use the native currency, VOXEL, to participate. Voxel is a blockchain-based free-to-play 3D retro-styled game with a modern and updated tactical twist.

As of the time of writing, Voxies is trading at $0.22 in USD terms, with a price change of -3.77% in the last hour. The total market capitalization of VOXEL is $20,467,184, with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,046,802.00. Voxies (VOXEL) is now ranked No. 550 in the cryptocurrency market. Voxies is one of the best monthly cryptos for income if you are a cryptocurrency investor.

All in all, crypto projects have created many play-to-earn possibilities this year. Investors can invest in any of the tokens discussed in this article for a monthly income. However, with the popularity that RTC has gained among many investors, it is certainly the token to focus on due to its potential and market positioning. With its smart utilities and features, RTC wins the race for being the best overall crypto for monthly income.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

