By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 10:32

Ukraine Armed Force's Commander-in-Chief urges Zelensky to toughen desertion punishments. Image: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock.com

THE Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a law to toughen the punishment for desertion.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 20, Zaluzhny urged Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a law to toughen the punishment for desertion, insisting that there must be disciplined within the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they fight against Russia.

“The army is based on discipline. And if gaps in the legislation do not ensure its observance, it is unfair,” he said.

“Today, I am forced to raise a rather difficult topic – strengthening responsibility for unauthorised abandonment of a military unit or place of service, desertion, unauthorised abandonment of the battlefield or refusal to use weapons, disobedience and failure to execute combat orders.”

He added: “I support the relevant amendments to the legislation adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and ask the President to sign the law.

“My opinion clearly reflects the position of commanders of groups and military units who demanded a systematic solution to this complex of issues.”

He said that the current law for deserters is too lenient.

At the moment he said, “‘refusers’ can just pay a fine of up to ten per cent of combat pay or receive punishment with probation, it is unfair.”

“The exposed areas of the front are forced to be covered by other servicemen, which leads to an increase in losses of personnel, territories and civilians on them. Often lost positions have to be restored by assault actions at a very high cost. It should not be so,” he added.

