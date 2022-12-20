By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:40

"With the purchase of the stadium the residents win and Palma wins" says Palma mayor. Image: Palma City Council

The creation of a green zone with new facilities for the neighbourhoods surrounding the old Lluis Sitjar Stadium will now become a reality after years of wrangling.

The Lluis Sitjar Stadium was a multi-use stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. It was used mostly for football matches and hosted the home matches of RCD Mallorca. The stadium was able to hold 18,000 people and opened in 1945. In the summer of 2007, the owners and the club neglected its maintenance, leaving it in a state of total abandonment, which has led to its significant degradation.

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, declared: “It is a source of pride for me as mayor to be able to say that we have solved a problem that has been going on for more than 20 years.”

“It is yet another example of the solvent and efficient management that we have been carrying out during this term of office. We are a management team that addresses historic issues in Palma while transforming and improving the city.”

