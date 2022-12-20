Woman arrested after attempting to steal Christmas presents from Robert de Niro’s New York home

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 18:41

Image of Hollywood actor Robert de Niro. Credit: taniavolobueva/Shutterstock.com

Police in Manhattan arrested a woman who allegedly broke into Hollywood actor Robert De Niro’s home in New York and attempted to steal Christmas presents.

Cops in the Manhattan district of New York reportedly arrested a 30-year-old woman after she allegedly broke into the home of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. The star and his 10-year-old daughter were said to be asleep upstairs at the time of the incident.

According to initial reports, the detainee is suspected of being a serial burglar who had attempted to steal Christmas presents. She broke into the 79-year-old star’s rented townhouse on East 65th Street at around 2:45am local time, as reported by Sky News.

It was reported later by NBC that the police caught the unnamed woman in the act of trying to use De Niro’s iPad in the living room. She was promptly detained with the actor then reportedly coming down to the room at the time of her arrest.

The movie legend will not be making a statement about the alleged incident said a spokesperson who confirmed that the Manhattan property is being temporarily rented by DeNiro. There were signs of forced entry on the basement door of the building said police officers.

Robert De Niro is Hollywood royalty with a string of hit movies to his credit throughout a glittering acting career. In 1975 he picked up the best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in The Godfather II. Another Oscar – this time for best actor – came his way in 1981 for raging Bull, in which he portrayed the legendary boxer, Jake LaMotta.

