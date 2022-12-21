12 simple guidelines to avoid extra kilos at Christmas

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 December 2022 • 18:13
Image - Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja
The answer lies in the infinity of stimuli that surround us during these festive days. More time at home, more gatherings with family and friends, supermarkets, and other commercial areas full of temptations.
“We spend more hours in the kitchen and, without going out of our routine, television and other media are filled with advertisements for food and drinks typical of Christmas,” say the specialists of the ObesityUnit of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.
But not everything stops there, because this weight gain can imply more serious consequences for our health, such as diabetes, digestive diseases, or the development of hypertension, in the most extreme cases.
The good news, according to the specialist, is that we can plan our nutritional numbers and avoid those extra kilos that always come at this time of year. For this, expert in nutritionists advise the following guidelines to follow before the celebratory dates:
Thus, one of the main mistakes that we usually commit at this time is to get ahead of the celebrations and buy and cook more than we need. “Leave the table when we finish eating. Looking for other activities to do these days can help us not celebrate absolutely everything only by eating and drinking,” warns the specialists.
One of the usual questions that many people ask themselves on the designated days, such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, for example, is if on those dates we should not eat or eat a little if, for example, we know that it is Christmas Eve dinner, where it is easy for us to fill up. To what extent is it good to limit the intake of that day and not eat at noon, or to do it little?
In this regard, the dietitian-nutritionist considers that the ideal and that it can help in these cases to get ahead and design a menu of the first course, second course, and dessert: “It is very useful not to exceed the quantity. Limiting wine to the main course and toast time also helps. On the table can and should also be water, vegetables, and fruits. We can include low-calorie foods in the preparation of Christmas recipes.”
WHAT ABOUT WHIMS?
On the other hand, we ask the specialists of Quirónsalud Torrevieja about whether we can grant ourselves this Christmas, and from time to time, a whim, and if this will somehow influence those kilos that we accumulate.
In his opinion, of course, we can treat ourselves from time to time because prohibitions rarely work, at the same time that they are difficult to maintain over time: “Health professionals need to promote a healthy relationship with food. Food in addition to nourishing us fulfills other functions. It helps you to relate and feel part of a group. Eating, in addition to being a necessity, is a pleasure,” says specialists.
IT IS POSSIBLE TO KEEP TRIM WITH THESE TIPS
With all this, he affirms that it is possible to maintain the waistline on Christmas days and avoid these extra 2-3 kilos that we usually add at this time with the following tips:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.