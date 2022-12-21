12 simple guidelines to avoid extra kilos at Christmas

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 December 2022 • 18:13

Image - Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja

Christmas usually represents a “danger” when it comes to maintaining and taking care of the waistline since excess food can mean an unwanted increase in our weight.

The answer lies in the infinity of stimuli that surround us during these festive days. More time at home, more gatherings with family and friends, supermarkets, and other commercial areas full of temptations.

“We spend more hours in the kitchen and, without going out of our routine, television and other media are filled with advertisements for food and drinks typical of Christmas,” say the specialists of the ObesityUnit of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

But not everything stops there, because this weight gain can imply more serious consequences for our health, such as diabetes, digestive diseases, or the development of hypertension, in the most extreme cases.

The good news, according to the specialist, is that we can plan our nutritional numbers and avoid those extra kilos that always come at this time of year. For this, expert in nutritionists advise the following guidelines to follow before the celebratory dates:

Sticking exclusively to holidays and special meals is essential. On December 24 and 31, and January 1 and 5, two dinners, a lunch and a snack to try the Rioscón de Reyes.

Do not buy sweets and drinks ahead of time.

Opt for small quantities and high-quality products.

Do not sit in front of the table after eating. It is difficult to resist a table with beautiful products on the outside and rich on the inside.

Thus, one of the main mistakes that we usually commit at this time is to get ahead of the celebrations and buy and cook more than we need. “Leave the table when we finish eating. Looking for other activities to do these days can help us not celebrate absolutely everything only by eating and drinking,” warns the specialists.

One of the usual questions that many people ask themselves on the designated days, such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, for example, is if on those dates we should not eat or eat a little if, for example, we know that it is Christmas Eve dinner, where it is easy for us to fill up. To what extent is it good to limit the intake of that day and not eat at noon, or to do it little?

In this regard, the dietitian-nutritionist considers that the ideal and that it can help in these cases to get ahead and design a menu of the first course, second course, and dessert: “It is very useful not to exceed the quantity. Limiting wine to the main course and toast time also helps. On the table can and should also be water, vegetables, and fruits. We can include low-calorie foods in the preparation of Christmas recipes.”

WHAT ABOUT WHIMS?

On the other hand, we ask the specialists of Quirónsalud Torrevieja about whether we can grant ourselves this Christmas, and from time to time, a whim, and if this will somehow influence those kilos that we accumulate.

In his opinion, of course, we can treat ourselves from time to time because prohibitions rarely work, at the same time that they are difficult to maintain over time: “Health professionals need to promote a healthy relationship with food. Food in addition to nourishing us fulfills other functions. It helps you to relate and feel part of a group. Eating, in addition to being a necessity, is a pleasure,” says specialists.

IT IS POSSIBLE TO KEEP TRIM WITH THESE TIPS

With all this, he affirms that it is possible to maintain the waistline on Christmas days and avoid these extra 2-3 kilos that we usually add at this time with the following tips:

Choose a salad, vegetable cream, or light soup as a starter. Accompany meat, fish, and seafood with a vegetable garnish. Opt for a small portion of dessert and combine it with pieces of fruit. Reduce your alcohol intake. Make a shopping list considering the menu and the number of guests so that you do not overeat. Plan a fun, lively activity with the family on those days. Make all purchases on foot. Don’t leave it for the end of the day. Eat what you like without remorse, but try to be rational with the amounts, and don’t sabotage yourself! Do not have within reach what you do not want to eat or drink.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.