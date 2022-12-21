3 Popular Crypto Coin for this Christmas: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, Litecoin

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 12:00

While crypto traders are looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios, new crypto projects are flooding the market with new and innovative coins. Despite the recent downslope of the crypto market, crypto traders can prepare for 2023 by investing in the right bullish crypto project. One of these bullish crypto projects is the trending Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new currency that is now in pre-sale. The token has already gained attention owing to its unique ecosystem and rapid presale. Everyone wants to know if it can replace crypto assets such as Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC). Let’s take a look at the function of these three cryptocurrencies.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a blockchain platform that aims to boost user scalability by utilizing faster transaction settlement times and a flexible architecture. Solana is currently sold for $13.26, with a 24-hour trading volume of $197,668,312. The SOL coin is a native cryptocurrency used to execute smart contracts, send transactions, and run the Solana ecosystem.

This currency is frequently regarded as the finest alternative to Ethereum. When Solana positioned itself as a competitor to one of the most prominent currencies on the crypto market, it experienced a spectacular spike in popularity and adoption.

Solana (SOL) is not simply another cryptocurrency that has a big game but fails to deliver utility and value. This coin deserves its high ranking because of its incredible advantages which include being extremely fast, cheap, and scalable.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain accomplished this improved transaction speed while remaining decentralized. Hundreds of dApp developers will be able to swiftly transition to the Solana network and take advantage of its feature-rich dApps as a result of this. Although the Solana (SOL) currency is currently suffering from a bearish market, it has great potential to kick back up in no time.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) has surged above $60, a mark that buyers have been targeting for a long time. LTC is one of the few big cryptocurrencies that has quickly recovered from the FTX crash. Litecoin (LTC) is commonly referred to as a total blockchain solution. Charlie Lee, the founder of the Litecoin network, intended to create a cheaper and faster version of Bitcoin, and thus LTC exists.

LTC is sometimes compared to the cryptocurrency’s founding father, “Bitcoin,” however they both have significant differences. One amazing feature of LTC is the use of a modified hashing technique, which prevents hard caps from forming; it also includes enhanced block transaction durations and a few other peculiarities.

Despite suffering from the recent market crisis and having difficulty recovering its market capitalization, LTC remains one of the leading cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

If you bought the Big Eyes Coin during the first round of the presale, your current return on investment would be roughly 180% based on the token’s current pricing. Big Eyes, which is on its seventh presale, has risen over $11 million so far.

It is evident that Big Eyes Coin has quickly grown to be one of the most popular crypto coins holding the best market’s presale. Crypto experts predict that it will rank among the most demanded cryptocurrencies considering the success of its presale so far.

The Big Eyes coin is a new cryptocurrency project that places a focus on platform-wide token utility, security, and transparency. Due to its exceptional qualities, Big Eyes Coin has drawn the attention of many crypto specialists.

More interestingly, Big Eyes grant access to “learning resources” and “how-to manuals” on the site. The Big Eyes Coin and DeFi ecosystems will each get 5% of the total token supply for marketing purposes.

Also, Big Eyes (BIG) plans to launch a special NFT club, which will give NFT holders access to NFT popularity contests, VIP NFT events, and occasional NFT incentives. The coin is inexpensive and is still in its presale, which you can participate in. Once the presale is over, “BIG Token” will be accessible on significant cryptocurrency platforms.

Hit The Link To Learn More On Big Eyes (BIG):

Join Pre-sale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/#signup

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

For bonus tokens use the code Ocean318

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido