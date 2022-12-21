Spanish government approves €7.5m subsidy for candidacy of 2030 World Cup Close
A phenomenal €15,000 raised for the Cudeca Foundation Hospice

By Anna Ellis • 21 December 2022 • 14:42

A phenomenal €15,000 raised for the Cudeca Foundation Hospice. Image: Cudeca

A FANTASTIC evening was had by all when Sandro Morelli, owner of Villa Tiberio Restaurant in Marbella, reunited with the Cudeca Foundation for its 12th Christmas Charity Gala Dinner in aid of the hospice.

A champagne drinks reception was held on the terrace on Sunday, December, 11, at 7:30.PM followed by a delicious three-course dinner served with wine.

The evening was filled with live musical entertainment from renowned artists such as Frank Valentine, Vicky Jaye, John Luce, Michael Harding and Stelvis with the hosting of the voice of the coast, the brilliant, Giles Brown.

Breath-taking fireworks, courtesy of Sandro Morelli were also displayed.

Sandro Morelli conveyed his gratitude saying: “I am happy to have so many old and new friends coming to my charity galas for Cudeca, your trust means so much to me since Cudeca is so close to my heart.”

“Cudeca is now caring for children at the end of life and there is nothing more important than children. Their dignity in life needs to be well cared for, and also their dignity in the case of death, and this is something that Cudeca knows how to do very, very well.”

