A phenomenal €15,000 raised for the Cudeca Foundation Hospice

A champagne drinks reception was held on the terrace on Sunday, December, 11, at 7:30.PM followed by a delicious three-course dinner served with wine.

The evening was filled with live musical entertainment from renowned artists such as Frank Valentine, Vicky Jaye, John Luce, Michael Harding and Stelvis with the hosting of the voice of the coast, the brilliant, Giles Brown.

Breath-taking fireworks, courtesy of Sandro Morelli were also displayed.

Sandro Morelli conveyed his gratitude saying: “I am happy to have so many old and new friends coming to my charity galas for Cudeca, your trust means so much to me since Cudeca is so close to my heart.”