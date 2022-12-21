By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 12:25

BREAKING: Arrest made after British comedy legend's niece found 'murdered' in Sussex, UK. Image: Sussex Police/Official

THE niece of British comedy legend Tommy Cooper has reportedly been murdered at her home in Sussex, UK, according to reports on Wednesday, December 21.

Sabrina Cooper, the 68-year-old niece of the British comedy legend, was discovered “covered in blood” at her home in Sussex, UK, and police were quick to make an arrest.

According to British tabloid newspaper The Sun, the body of Ms Cooper was found at an address in Connaught Road in Eastbourne on Sunday, December 18.

Police arrested Tony King, 59, who was known to the victim.

He was charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

“We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already completed extensive enquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address.

“Those enquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”

Sabrina was the daughter of Tommy Cooper’s brother David.

Tommy Cooper died of a heart attack while on stage in 1984.

