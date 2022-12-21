By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 7:53

Belarus closes Ukraine borders in three districts in Gomel Region. Image: Rudzenka/Shutterstock.com

A NATIONAL decree has been published by Belarus closing the borders in three districts in the country’s Gomel (Homiel) Region that are linked with Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, December 21.

Belarus has temporarily restricted entry, re-entry and temporary stay in the border zone in the three districts bordering Ukraine in the Gomel Region, in a decree signed by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

According to the document, the restrictions will affect the borderland within the Loevsky, Bragin and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel Region.

Temporary restrictions, as stated in the decree, do not apply to individuals travelling to the borderland to carry out official duties, to their place of residence and back, to their place of residence of close relatives, as well as in exceptional cases, when authorised by the Chairman of the State Border Committee or an official authorised by him.

Gomel or Homiel is the administrative centre of the Gomel Region and the second-largest city in Belarus.

The news comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin described reports that Russia intends to incorporate Belarus into its territory as ‘nonsense’.

Following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Monday, December 19, President Vladimir Putin dismissed rumours that Russia planned to take over Belarus.

“Russia has no interest in taking anyone over, there is simply no expediency in this. The question is not about a takeover, the question is about the coordination of economic policy. Everything else is superficial, nonsense,” he said.

“These are attempts by our ill-wishers to slow down our integration process. And they do this only in order not to get effective and dangerous competitors in the world markets.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.