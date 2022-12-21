By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 8:29

Former Italian PM Berlusconi reveals he's working on Ukraine-Russia peace deal. Image: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

FORMER Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi believes that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be ended through violations of international law and revealed he was working on a peace deal, as reported on Wednesday, December 21.

Speaking about the situation between Ukraine and Russia during an interview with Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera, Berlusconi said that he was working on a peace deal, “but peace cannot be achieved by violating international law, nor can it be achieved in order to drive a wedge and divide Western countries.”

He added that “a very worrying scenario, in which too often I hear even the use of nuclear weapons lightly threatened.”

However, the Forza Italia party leader insisted that he was working on a peace deal.

“I’m working on it, we’ll see,” the 86-year-old said.

Talks of possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia come after a list of conditions for peace talks with Moscow from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was mocked by Chechen rebel leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali back on Tuesday, November 15, Zelensky presented a list of 10 conditions that Moscow must meet before Kyiv will sit down to negotiate peace talks.

The plan the Ukrainian leader put forward at the time involved:

Radiation safety and nuclear weapon proliferation Food safety Energy security The release of prisoners and internees Implementation of the UN charter Withdrawal of the Russian troops Cessation of hostilities and justice Ecocide and environmental protection Escalation prevention A confirmation that the war is over

