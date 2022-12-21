By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 8:29
Former Italian PM Berlusconi reveals he's working on Ukraine-Russia peace deal. Image: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com
Speaking about the situation between Ukraine and Russia during an interview with Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera, Berlusconi said that he was working on a peace deal, “but peace cannot be achieved by violating international law, nor can it be achieved in order to drive a wedge and divide Western countries.”
He added that “a very worrying scenario, in which too often I hear even the use of nuclear weapons lightly threatened.”
However, the Forza Italia party leader insisted that he was working on a peace deal.
“I’m working on it, we’ll see,” the 86-year-old said.
Talks of possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia come after a list of conditions for peace talks with Moscow from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was mocked by Chechen rebel leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali back on Tuesday, November 15, Zelensky presented a list of 10 conditions that Moscow must meet before Kyiv will sit down to negotiate peace talks.
The plan the Ukrainian leader put forward at the time involved:
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
