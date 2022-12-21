By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 10:00

With lots of uncertainty about the near-term future of various economic sectors, persistent inflation and global recession fears, there has never been a better time to think about how to earn more. Thankfully, the internet has produced new opportunities for ordinary people to earn some money on the side. On that note, let’s detail three of the best ways to make passive income in 2023:

Rate that Crypto P2E Game

The Rate That Crypto platform allows you to test your prediction skills by making a bullish or bearish projection for any given crypto over a specified timeframe. The more correct predictions you make, the higher you climb up the leaderboard.

Rate That Crypto will then distribute rewards in the form of RTC tokens from the prize pool, depending on your position on the leaderboard. You can participate in bonus draws and get additional rewards by maintaining the stipulated minimum RTC balance.

More importantly, this platform diversifies its revenue generation by selling ad space, collecting a 4.9% buy and sell tax from every RTC token trade and offering Genesis NFTs to players pursuing VIP status. These inflows contribute to the prize pool from which players get rewards for accurate forecasts.

Selling old items on eBay

While selling old items on the internet may not sound so fun, it has its merits compared to running eCommerce stores involved in new and trending products. Firstly, new products quickly end up in multiple stores, so even though the hype around them may seem enormous, supply quickly outweighs demand, meaning you have a limited window to profit before the price drops.

On the other hand, old items are often rarer, so collectors and other enthusiasts are willing to pay more for them. Some end up in museums, while others go to art projects like throwback-themed photoshoots, movies and TV shows set in earlier times (period dramas and such) and history-oriented YouTube channels.

Older items are get considered to be used for educational and research purposes, such as in lectures and laboratories. Secondly, suppose the old things you sell are not rare but ordinary, like kitchen appliances and furniture—consumers in transitional phases looking to save money may purchase.

For example, you can sell to people moving into their first home, those who just arrived in a new region to pursue further studies or others who like the aesthetics of stuff like mid-century furniture.

Blogging

People will always want to consume information, and many like it in written form since it’s one of the cheapest ways to access it. With many new technologies, work trends, geopolitical events and other occurrences unfolding, there’s never a shortage of topics to have an opinion about to then write about it.

More specifically, many businesses are expanding their online presence to acquire new customers who shop online. This has made blogging an integral part of content marketing that can easily lead to conversions and sales. Therefore, consider sharpening your writing skills, selecting a topic you find exciting and writing some unique articles.

Wrapping Up

Despite the troubling opinions from doomsayers regarding the global economy in 2023, you can always make money, whether markets are up or down. All you need is some creativity, resilience, proactiveness and foresight to look where others aren’t looking.

The crypto space has cooled down but now is the perfect time to jump in as others wait. Platforms like Rate That Crypto will take off once capital returns, so don’t be late to the party. Get in on the ground so that 2023 finds you with a steady passive income to help you thrive regardless of the economic currents.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido