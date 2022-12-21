Big Eyes Coin looks set to be the Shiba Inu of 2023

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 12:10

The crypto market is a bubbling industry with numerous coins. With its low entry, coins make their entry daily, resulting in an oversaturation of the market. This means that there is always something new and exciting in the market. Investors are constantly searching for new and exciting things because that is how many of them make their profits. Crypto assets only succeed when they provide unique features that resonate with crypto users.

The more unique the coins are, the more they are used and the higher their value. For investors, the end goal is huge returns. With that in mind, the importance of research cannot be overemphasized. The mistake many novice investors make is following the crowd to invest in a coin without conducting proper research. Before investing in a coin, you must do your due diligence and monitor each coin efficiently. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks like the coin to monitor, as it could experience an unprecedented price surge like Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu – Meme Coin’s number two

As one of the biggest crypto assets in the market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has established itself as a force to be reckoned with. Like most of the coins in the crypto market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) got its inspiration from a dog. It is named after a type of Japanese dog. Lauded as the “Dogecoin Killer,” Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained prominence by providing features lacking in the first meme coin. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is well-known for its swapping mechanism, the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. With substance to back up its claims, many investors and crypto users flocked to the coin in droves.

Ever since its debut in the crypto market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been running the rat race to become the top meme coin in the market. Despite its best effort, including its expansive ecosystem, Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains the number two crypto asset. The coin was founded in 2020 by an unknown developer, but it is constantly undergoing improvements to retain its spot as a top crypto asset.

Big Eyes Coin – The Emerging Feline Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might be a new coin, but it is on its way to becoming one of the top coins in the crypto market. As a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is highly dedicated to its community. With the deep-seated desire to give back, the crypto asset started as a scheme to pay all its participants a token for their involvement. The coin then grew to a community that provides financial incentives to help boost their community’s bottom figure. The crypto asset intends to host frequent events to appreciate its most dedicated members and accomplished NFT designers.

With its plan to make the world a better place for everyone to live in, the crypto asset also intends to get involved with nonprofit organisations. These organisations will be receiving funding from the Big Eyes Coin (BIG). BIG has set aside 5% of its ERC-20 tokens to provide for nonprofit organisations. Big Eyes Coin caught the eye of several investors with its amazing features. Its fresh features set it apart from several coins in the market. With its dedication towards the community as well as its decentralised administration, the crypto asset is filled with several interesting features that make it a model for other cryptocurrencies in the market. As a new coin, BIG is a conglomeration of all the best features of the crypto market. There is no doubt the coin would make it to the top.

Find Out More About Big Eyes Coin (BIG) In The Links Below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored