By Chris King • 21 December 2022 • 1:34

Accomplished British film director passes away at the age of 90

Mike Hodges, the revered British film director passed away aged 90.

As reported on Tuesday, December 20, the legendary British film director Mike Hodges passed away at the age of 90. Mike died last Saturday 17, at his home in Dorset in southwest England, as revealed by film producer Mike Kaplan, his longtime friend.

Kaplan had the honour of working with Hodges on ‘I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead’, his final film in 2003. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revered filmmaker died from heart failure.

Mike Hodges got his first break in the movie business in 1971 with ‘Get Carter’. He wrote and directed the classic gangster film starring a very young up-and-coming actor by the name of Michael Caine. In 1972, he worked once again with Caine on ‘Pulp’.

Another smash came his way with ‘The Terminal Man’ in 1974, starring George Segal. ‘Flash Gordon’ was a resounding success in 1981 after replacing the original director, Nicolas Roeg. Hodges had to wait until the psychic thriller ‘Black Rainbow’ in 1989 for his next hit, featuring Rosanna Arquette.

Mike Hodges, director of FLASH GORDON, has passed. Finally saw this movie during the pandemic and it brought me such joy. Have watched it a bunch of times since. Nothing else like it. Rest in Peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/v0YQDBmaFs — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 20, 2022

Bristol-born Hodges qualified as an accountant before breaking into television work. He impressed an ITV Playhouse telefilm producer there who gave him his big break with ‘Get Carter’. With an 87 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Get Carter is recognised as one of the best British gangster films ever.

Michael Caine starred in the film as a contract killer named Jack Carter, along with a young Swedish actress, Britt Eklund.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.