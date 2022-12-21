By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 December 2022 • 16:45

BREAKING: The French serial killer 'The Serpent' is to be released from his Nepalese prison

The French serial killer nicknamed “the Serpent” who preyed on and killed unsuspecting backpackers in Southeast Asia is to be released from his Nepalese prison.

According to the news site NRC.nl on Wednesday, December 21, Charles Sobhraj, is being released for health reasons.

Sobhraj is believed to have killed as many as 20 backpackers who he befriended murdered and robbed in the 70s. He recently achieved infamy after Netflix produced an eight-part series about Sobhraj and his killing spree.

In 1975, a Dutch couple Henk Bintanja (29) and his fiancée Cornelia Hemker (25) who were backpacking through Thailand met the charming Frenchman in Thailand. Bintanja and Hemker disappeared off the face of the earth after their meeting but were found after an attache at the Netherlands Embassy responded to a request for help from one of their parents.

Herman Knippenberg made it his business to track down their killer, eventually leading to their burnt bodies being found.

Sobhraj and his Canadian girlfriend would befriend the backpackers and take them back to his home by offering them somewhere to stay. There he would drug them before murdering them and disposing of their bodies. As a result of Knippenberg’s work, he was finally apprehended in 1976 in New Delhi, India. He was convicted and sent to prison there.

Following his release from prison, he moved to France where he tried to earn a living through interviews and documentaries. Struggling to make a living he flew back to Nepal where he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison. Knippenberg once again was instrumental in his sentencing having kept all the records, which he provided to Nepalese authorities from his home in Australia.

Now 78-year-old the French serial killer nicknamed “the serpent” is to be released, however, no further information has been provided as to what will happen to him including whether he will be deported.

