Children are the protagonists of the exhibition “Smiles of Africa”

The exhibition by the artist Nati Pamies, winner of the Miradas Internacional Prize, has been organised by the Department of Culture in collaboration with the Alio Foundation, who have loaned one of their paintings that form part of the exhibition.

Las Clarisas, Cam. Fabrica de Ferrandez, 03202 Elche, Alicante, will host the exhibition which can be visited until January 22 and consists of eleven portraits that reflect the smiles of children from eight African countries.

The Councillor for Culture, Marga Anton, has encouraged the public to visit the exhibition pointing out “the importance of having exhibitions of this type that take us to Africa can give us a different view on issues as important as these.”

The councillor stressed that: “Smiles of Africa is a small tribute to all those who in some way make children smile” and subscribed to the words of the Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani to his beloved Jeanne: “When I know your soul, I will paint your eyes.”

The councillor added: “The fact is that, unlike an adult, the soul of a child is transparent and can be glimpsed in their smile.”

The artist has focused her gaze on African children because of their special innocence and freshness, something she does not see in Europeans due to the consumer society to which they are exposed.

Nati Pamies has been a painting enthusiast since she was a child. Her works are part of ten collective exhibitions and one individual exhibition in the Casa de la Cultura of Crevillent. In 2020 she received her first recognition with the Miradas Internacional Award from the Alio Foundation and in 2022 she was selected for the Foundation’s painting competition.