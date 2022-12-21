Discover the hidden world of Egypt

The first being the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Rosetta Stone by Jean Françoise Champollion, and with it the hieroglyphic writing, and the second, the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun by Howard Sump.

La Fundacion Sophia celebrates the Year of Egyptology with the exhibition Tesoros de Egypto, installed at the Centre for Centro de Historia y Cultura Militar de Baleares de Palma. It occupies several rooms on the first floor and the basement.

The aim is to bring the civilization of Ancient Egypt closer to the general public in a visual, entertaining and educational way. Through ritual, artistic and architectural elements, the exhibition presents a careful selection of the most representative scenes and works of art from Ancient Egypt to offer a vision of how the ancient Egyptians understood life and death.

All the recreations have been created by volunteers from the Department of Egyptology and the Fine Arts Workshop of the Fundacion Sophia de Palma.

Entrance is free to the Centro de Historia y Cultura Militar de Baleares, Carrer de Sant Miquel, 69, Palma de Mallorca which you can visit from Monday to Friday: 10:30.AM until 1:30.PM and from 6:00.PM until 8:00.PM. Saturdays: from 10:30.AM until 2:00.PM.

For more information email [email protected] or call (+34) 971 22 70 58.