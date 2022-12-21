Enjoy EXPONADAL the Children’s and Young People’s Leisure Exhibition

In 2023 EXPONADAL is back bigger and better with two pavilions hosting attractions, the latest in video games and simulators, gymkhanas, and a castle of terror. This year there will also be lots of sports, crafts and cooking workshops. There will also be board games, golf, sailing, competitions and a space for relaxing. EXPONADAL is a unique opportunity to have fun with family or friends. At the exhibition, there will be food trucks, a cafeteria and stalls selling sweets, waffles, popcorn, and candy floss. EXPONADAL is being held at the Alicante Trade Fair Institution (IFA), N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche (Alicante). For more information email [email protected] or call (+34 96 665 76 00). The IFA organises more than twenty trade fairs and multiple congresses, seminars and symposiums that attract the interest of more than 300,000 people and more than 2,000 companies every year.