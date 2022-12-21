By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 11:05

French President Macron set to be rejected by prominent world leader on his birthday. Image: Victor Joly/Shutterstock.com

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron is set to be rejected by a prominent world leader on his birthday on Wednesday, December 21, according to reports.

Emmanuel Macron will not receive a birthday message via a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said.

Macron turns 45 on December 21.

Peskov said: “No, today the President does not plan to have a telephone conversation with Macron.”

Peskov noted that there could be a congratulatory telegram from the Russian president.

The news comes after US President Joe Biden and Emmanual Macron recently pledged to hold Russia’s Vladimir Putin accountable for alleged ‘atrocities’ and ‘war crimes committed in Ukraine.

On Thursday, December 1, the two leaders announced their new commitment to helping those affected by the conflict and to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s ‘brutal’ invasion.

Although Putin was unlikely to speak with Macron on the phone, other world leaders shared birthday messages they had sent to the French President.

The President of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said in a message to Macron: “Honorable Mr President, dear Emmanuel,

“I convey to you my most sincere and warmest congratulations on your birthday.

“Let me wish you unbreakable will and inexhaustible energy on behalf of the Armenian people and myself, to lead the French people and achieve new success and great achievements.

“Be sure that in this difficult period full of global challenges, Armenia supports your high mission aimed at establishing international peace and stability. The Armenian people share with friendly France the highest values of democracy, fundamental freedoms and civilization that unite us.”

He added: “Mr President, taking the opportunity, I would like to congratulate you on Christmas and New Year, wishing you success in all your endeavours.

“I hope that the coming year will be full of peace and new achievements for the friendly peoples of Armenia and France, for the benefit of deepening the unique cooperation of our countries and strengthening the unshakable friendship of our peoples.

“Please accept, Mr President, the assurance of my highest consideration. Sincerely, Nikol Pashinyan.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.