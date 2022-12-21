BREAKING: The French serial killer 'The Serpent' is to be released from his Nepalese prison Close
By Anna Ellis • 21 December 2022 • 17:09

Gibraltar is calling on all drama groups to compete in the International Drama Festival. Image: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock.com

The Festival is open to any drama group and will be of a competitive nature, with adjudication.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce that the Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre from Sunday, March 19, until Saturday, March 25, next year.

There will be the main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each participating group, to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Entry Forms and Rules are available from GCS, City Hall and from www.culture.gi/forms.

For further information please contact the Events Department via email [email protected] or by telephone on (+350) 20067236.

The closing date for entries is Friday, January 13.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

