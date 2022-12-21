Home secretary admits no airline willing to fly migrants to Rwanda

She added that delivering on the Rwanda deal was paused whilst the case went through the courts adding that she was committed to sending migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible following the ruling by the High Court.

In that ruling, they said that the UK government’s multi-million-pound plan to give migrants who cross the Channel to the UK a one-way ticket to the east African nation was lawful.

But further litigation is expected and therefore she said it was not possible for further flights to take off.

The comments came on the same day the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk, said that the scheme was ethically and legally problematic. Contrary to the UK government’s statements that the scheme is a world-leading solution, he warned that in the past similar “offshoring” schemes had led to “deeply inhuman” treatment of refugees.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper he rejected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s description of the £140m deal as “common sense”, he said it was “very costly” and “unlikely to work.”

He added: “You cannot offshore your responsibilities to another state in the way that is envisaged [by the UK government].

“It does raise very serious concerns, both from international human rights and international refugee law perspective.”

Asked whether the government should go back to the drawing board, he said: “Yes, absolutely,” comments that come on the same day the home secretary admits no airline is willing to fly migrants to Rwanda currently.

