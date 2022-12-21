BREAKING: Owner of popular hotel in Alicante’s Guardamar reportedly beaten to death

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 9:26

SHOCKING news on Wednesday, December 21, after it was reported that the owner of the Hotel Guardamar has been beaten to death in her home.

Initial reports suggest that Rita Ortiz, 77, the owner of the Hotel Guardamar, was beaten to death in her home by three or four attacks.

Emergency services were reportedly called by her son, who lived with Ms Ortiz, at around 6.25 am on December 21.

During the call to the emergency services, the son apparently said that three or four assailants had entered the house with the intention to steal things.

He said that both he and his mother were tied up before they beat his mother to death.

During the attack, the son said that he was beaten and lost consciousness and when he woke up, his mother was already deceased.

The 51-year son was taken to Torrevieja Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil are currently at the property, 15 Lepanto street, in Guardamar and are investigating the circumstances of the horrific incident, as reported by Informacion.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

