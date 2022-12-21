How much will Rocketize Token, Binance Coin, and Polygon be worth in 2023?

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 12:20

There is no concrete crypto price prediction on the internet, however, you must try to compare the information you find online with your research to make informed decisions when watching the crypto market.

Three tokens have caught the attention of the crypto community. It would be great if we learned something about their future prices. How much will Rocketize Token (JATO), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC) be worth by 2023? Let’s find out.

Polygon (MATIC): Bull or Bear 2023?

Polygon (MATIC) is the native coin of the Polygon network used for transactional purposes. Polygon was designed to help scale the Ethereum blockchain and has been doing so since it was launched in India in 2017.

The Indian-based blockchain network is home to one of the top-tier cryptocurrencies. At the time of writing, Polygon had a market capitalization of more than $8 billion. Polygon has been the leading Web3 blockchain, and reportedly has the most active NFT network so far, since Solana’s decline.

Will Polygon have a bull or bear market? —It all narrows down to demand and supply. The scarcer Polygon (MATIC) becomes with an increase in demand, the more valuable it becomes.

To create this scarcity and increased demand, Polygon will have to build innovative protocols and ecosystems (also known as utilities). At the moment, Polygon has successfully been securing Web3 partnerships which are good for MATIC. With the current pace it has set, the next bull run likely to kick off in 2023 will just be icing on the cake

Binance Coin (BNB): Bull or Bear Market 2023?

Binance Coin is another top-tier cryptocurrency that made waves in 2022 despite the market collapse. Although controversial at some point, Binance Coin maintained its integrity as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the market.

In 2022 alone, Binance integrated new protocols and innovations into its ecosystem and network which created more use cases and demand for its utility token, BNB.

With the increase in DeFi activities, including the distribution of smart contracts on Binance networks (BNB Smart Chain and BNB Beacon Chain), Binance Coin is set to pump regardless of the market situation—although we expect this to be at a steady pace unless the bull season sets in.

Binance Coin is positioned to be bullish in 2023. Recent reports confirm Binance grand partnerships, including a collaboration with football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo and the acquisition of a Japanese exchange in the last quarter of 2022.

Rocketize Token (JATO): What the future could be

Although Rocketize Token is new to the industry, it already has some positive vibes to render to enthusiasts. Its presale has been going fine, and with its current pace, it could fire up in price when it launches by the following year.

Rocketize Token will capitalise on its community’s strength to grow over time. Its community will also create hype around its crypto and NFT projects.

The future of Rocketize Token will depend on its launch. Its roadmap confirms an NFT and crypto integration which could ginger the crypto community to continue betting on Rocketize Token’s market.

Here’s more to Rocketize Token

