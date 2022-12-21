How to protect yourself from cryptocurrency scams

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 11:00
Cryptocurrency is a novel and exciting way to deal with and earn money. Scammers, on the other hand, are looking for people who don’t know how to navigate this new and often complex world. For cybercriminals looking to make a quick buck, cryptocurrency scams are abundant and target the naive.
Crypto scams can take many forms, but they all have one thing in common: they use the promise of quickly becoming wealthy with cryptocurrency to persuade people to send money and personal information.
Scammers frequently create bogus websites or social media accounts that impersonate legitimate businesses and individuals, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi platforms, or celebrities.
Unsurprisingly, these scams have recently become more common due to the ease with which criminals can manipulate content online via bots and convincing messaging. Many investors have lost hundreds of thousands, if not millions.
While there are legitimate ways to invest in cryptocurrency and profit, numerous scams also try to steal your money. Because of the prevalence of these scams, you need to be aware of how they work now more than ever to avoid falling victim.
Scams involving cryptocurrency are not always obvious. However, there are some red flags to look for when deciding whether or not to invest in a cryptocurrency.
It is recommended by Bitcoineer website before investing in cryptocurrencies that you do your homework. It only takes one bad experience with a cryptocurrency scam to damage your finances permanently. Don’t allow this to happen by remaining ignorant to what’s out there.
To avoid falling victim to a phishing scam, don’t click any suspicious links If you receive an email from your cryptocurrency exchange or another company requesting personal information, contact them directly before entering any information into a third-party site.
Ignore any emergency requests. If someone associated with a project is constantly urging you to send them money or take some other action immediately, it’s a sign that they’re attempting to defraud you. Legitimate projects will never put you under pressure to invest quickly or take other actions without giving you enough time to research and make an informed decision.
React to unsolicited contact with caution. It’s likely a scam if you receive unsolicited contact from someone claiming to be a crypto expert or promising incredible returns on your investment. Don’t respond to these requests and never give out personal or financial information. Delete any suspicious emails or messages, and if possible, report the scammer to the authorities. You can protect yourself and your money by being aware of the common signs of a crypto scam.
Report any suspicious activity right away. If you suspect a crypto scam, report it to the appropriate authorities. Scams can be challenging to detect, but look out for some of the common red flags that we’ve listed and report them if necessary.
Knowing the warning signs of someone attempting to defraud you is critical. Don’t be alarmed if this is the case. Follow the steps outlined in this article to keep your crypto funds safe and avoid falling victim to fraud. Before making any investment decisions, educating yourself and conducting your research is the best way to avoid being scammed. This will allow you to evaluate whether an offer sounds good enough to be legitimate and ensure that the company behind it has what it takes to deliver on its promises (or lack thereof).
WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost
AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido
