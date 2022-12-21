How to protect yourself from cryptocurrency scams

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 11:00

Cryptocurrency is a novel and exciting way to deal with and earn money. Scammers, on the other hand, are looking for people who don’t know how to navigate this new and often complex world. For cybercriminals looking to make a quick buck, cryptocurrency scams are abundant and target the naive.

Crypto scams can take many forms, but they all have one thing in common: they use the promise of quickly becoming wealthy with cryptocurrency to persuade people to send money and personal information.

Scammers frequently create bogus websites or social media accounts that impersonate legitimate businesses and individuals, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi platforms, or celebrities.

Unsurprisingly, these scams have recently become more common due to the ease with which criminals can manipulate content online via bots and convincing messaging. Many investors have lost hundreds of thousands, if not millions.

While there are legitimate ways to invest in cryptocurrency and profit, numerous scams also try to steal your money. Because of the prevalence of these scams, you need to be aware of how they work now more than ever to avoid falling victim.

Spotting Cryptocurrency Fraud

Scams involving cryptocurrency are not always obvious. However, there are some red flags to look for when deciding whether or not to invest in a cryptocurrency.

If something appears too good to be true, it most likely is. The first sign of a scam is when a company offers an investment opportunity that appears too good to be true, such as weekly returns or returns of up to 100%. These are classic signs of Ponzi schemes, in which people pay money for nothing in return. This could be because they’re using phoney reviews and ratings from real people paid by the cryptocurrency scheme’s creator. Keep an eye out for red flags! Certain red flags could indicate that you’re dealing with a cryptocurrency scam. For example, if someone promises guaranteed returns or tries to rush you into investing, this is a major red flag. Other red flags include unrealistic claims, promised referral bonuses, and pressure to keep your investment a secret. If you notice these red flags, it’s best to avoid the investment and look for a more reputable option. Investigate the project’s team. When researching a team, there are a few key things to look for. To begin, are the members of the team real people with verifiable identities? Second, how long have they been in business? Have they previously worked on successful projects? Third, do they have the necessary skills and expertise to carry out the proposed project? Examine the project in depth. Is there a whitepaper outlining the project’s goals and roadmap? Is there a working product or prototype for the project? Is there a clear use case for the token being created? Does the community support the project? All of these factors can help you determine whether a project is worthwhile to invest in. Be wary of unidentified projects and developers. When investing in cryptocurrency, be wary of projects and developers who keep their identities hidden. While anonymity has legitimate purposes, it can also be used to conceal illegal activity. Before investing, do your homework to ensure that the project is legitimate.

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels.

How to Protect Yourself Against Scams

It is recommended by Bitcoineer website before investing in cryptocurrencies that you do your homework. It only takes one bad experience with a cryptocurrency scam to damage your finances permanently. Don’t allow this to happen by remaining ignorant to what’s out there.

To avoid falling victim to a phishing scam, don’t click any suspicious links If you receive an email from your cryptocurrency exchange or another company requesting personal information, contact them directly before entering any information into a third-party site.

Ignore any emergency requests. If someone associated with a project is constantly urging you to send them money or take some other action immediately, it’s a sign that they’re attempting to defraud you. Legitimate projects will never put you under pressure to invest quickly or take other actions without giving you enough time to research and make an informed decision.

React to unsolicited contact with caution. It’s likely a scam if you receive unsolicited contact from someone claiming to be a crypto expert or promising incredible returns on your investment. Don’t respond to these requests and never give out personal or financial information. Delete any suspicious emails or messages, and if possible, report the scammer to the authorities. You can protect yourself and your money by being aware of the common signs of a crypto scam.

Report any suspicious activity right away. If you suspect a crypto scam, report it to the appropriate authorities. Scams can be challenging to detect, but look out for some of the common red flags that we’ve listed and report them if necessary.

Knowing the warning signs of someone attempting to defraud you is critical. Don’t be alarmed if this is the case. Follow the steps outlined in this article to keep your crypto funds safe and avoid falling victim to fraud. Before making any investment decisions, educating yourself and conducting your research is the best way to avoid being scammed. This will allow you to evaluate whether an offer sounds good enough to be legitimate and ensure that the company behind it has what it takes to deliver on its promises (or lack thereof).

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido