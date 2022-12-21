By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 14:32

Intercontinental ballistic missiles "Sarmat" will be put on combat duty in the near future, says Putin. Image: Kingarion/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, December 21, that Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will be put on combat duty in the near future.

Putin announced that Russia’s terrifying new ‘Sarmat’ strategic missile system, which successfully passed flight tests back in November, will be put on combat duty in the near future.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board, Putin said: “This year the level of modern weaponry in the strategic nuclear forces exceeded 91 per cent.

“The rearmament of the Strategic Missile Forces regiments with the modern Avangard hypersonic warhead missile system is continuing.”

He added: “In the near future the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will be put on combat duty for the first time.

“We know there is some movement to the right but this does not change our plans. Everything will be implemented.”

During the same meeting, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia has started work on the deployment of the latest intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 Sarmat.

“Successful launches of the new Sarmat heavy-lift missile system during state tests have made it possible to begin work on its deployment,” he said.

Back in August, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed it had signed a contract for the supply of the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday, August 16, the announcement for the manufacture and supply of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles came at the Army-2022 defence expo.

“A state contract is being signed for the manufacture and supply of the Sarmat strategic missile system,” the announcement at the expo revealed at the time.

At the same expo, an M-81 robot dog, armed with an RPG-26, “capable of target shooting and transporting weapons, civilian purposes in emergency areas for reconnaissance, walking-through debris and delivering medicines,” was also revealed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.