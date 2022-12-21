Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirms that Vladimir Putin visited the front lines in Ukraine last week

By Chris King • 21 December 2022 • 0:56

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the front lines of the war in Ukraine last week confirmed Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the head of state confirmed this Tuesday, December 20 that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Russian troops on the front line last December 16.

According to Peskov, he spent the day working at the joint headquarters of the Northeast Military District, and talked with the commanders in the NVO zone, as reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev posted on his Telegram channel reporting that the Supreme Commander of the RF Armed Forces was in the zone of the special military operation.

In response to a question asking about Putin’s visit, Peskov replied: “If he means the headquarters where he (Putin) was on Friday, then yes”, Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted him saying.

Peskov informed reporters that Putin worked all day on Friday, December 16, at the joint headquarters of the military branches involved in the special military operation.

He said that the President got acquainted with the work of the headquarters, received a report on the progress of the NMD, held a conference and separate meetings with the commanders, and listened to the proposals of the military leaders regarding the immediate and medium-term actions.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.