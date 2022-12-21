UPDATE – Pelé’s kidneys and heart failing but he remains strong and in hospital

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 December 2022 • 22:56
Pelé - Credit Nelson Antoine / Shutterstock.com
Pelé was hospitalised a little over three weeks ago needing further treatment for his colon cancer, however, doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated say he now has other complications.
Although he is said to be strong and in good spirits, he is receiving additional care as his kidneys and heart being to fail. A bulletin released by the hospital said that the 82-year-old triple-world cup holder”remains hospitalised but that he remains in a general ward.
The hospital added that he continues to receive the medical care that he needs.
His daughters have reported that the great man won’t be home for Christmas saying on social media: “Our Christmas at home was suspended.
“We decided with the doctors, that, for various reasons, it will be better to stay here, with all the care.”
Flavia Arantes in a message published on her social networks thanked everyone for “all the love” received from fans around the world, jokingly promising to turn his hospital room “into a sambadrome” and “make caipirinhas” to celebrate Christmas.
She added that: “The love for him, the stories and your prayers are a huge comfort because we know we are not alone.”
Pelé has apparently recovered from the respiratory infection that was detected on his hospital admission and has been well enough to send congratulations to the Argentine team and Lionel Messi for conquering his third star and recognising the brilliant performance of the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé in the final last Sunday.
“What a gift it was to see this spectacle for the future of our sport. And I couldn’t help but congratulate Morocco on its incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations, Argentina! I’m sure Diego (Maradona) is smiling now.”
Th 82-year-old who remains in hospital said he has “a lot of hope” adding “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive.
“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual.
“I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.
“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy.
“And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.”
According to Sky News the hospital’s medical bulletin says he was in a stable condition and had responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection. The hospital added although treatment had been stopped, his condition had not worsened over the last 24 hours.
Players and fans from across the world have sent many messages, praying that he gets better. For many he is an inspiration, one that drives them to achieve greater heights in the game of football.
For most the news that his condition has not worsened will bring them much joy, knowing full well that Brazil still have their first knockout game ahead of them and he will want to watch that.
Will Pele’s condition provide the inspiration they need to progress in the tournament. Only time will tell.
According to the Sâo Paolo based newspaper on Saturday, December 3 doctors in the hospital treating the 82-year-old have said that there is no cure for him and that he is not well enough to undergo further chemotherapy.
Pelé is said to be dealing with metastases of cancer in his body; that is the spread of the cancer to other parts of the body.
Doctors say chemotherapy is no longer helpful and it is now to time to make sure the footballing legend suffers as little discomfort as possible. Diagnosed with colon cancer last year, he underwent an operation in September 2021 to remove a tumour.
Craque enfrenta câncer desde 2021, passou por cirurgia e teve metástases diagnosticadas no início deste ano. Leia em https://t.co/qv9pgLseEp
📷 Bruno Santos – 28.nov.2018/Folhapress📝 Cláudia Collucci pic.twitter.com/RlI0Wxn7xl
— Folha de S.Paulo (@folha) December 3, 2022
Craque enfrenta câncer desde 2021, passou por cirurgia e teve metástases diagnosticadas no início deste ano. Leia em https://t.co/qv9pgLseEp
📷 Bruno Santos – 28.nov.2018/Folhapress📝 Cláudia Collucci pic.twitter.com/RlI0Wxn7xl
— Folha de S.Paulo (@folha) December 3, 2022
He has undergone further treatment since, but this is the first time that doctors have said there is nothing more they can do for him.
Folha de S.Paulo say in their report that the cancer has spread to his intestines, lungs and liver.
Understandably his family have not wanted to discuss his health as they ready themselves to deal with the grief knowing that his time is short. But they do have the prayers and well wishes of the whole world behind them after Pelé’s doctors say there is nothing more they can do for him.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.