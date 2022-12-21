Pine Hill Residences | Affordable Luxury Living

By Laura Kemp • 21 December 2022 • 18:42

Image - Pine Hill Residences

Here is an opportunity not to be ignored. A brand new residential project, perfectly located and smartly designed to make the most of everyday living on the Costa del Sol.

Pine Hill Residences is the latest addition to the Fuengirola real estate portfolio. It redefines the standards of apartment living by incorporating facilities and features that quite simply don’t exist in the town’s dated residential buildings.

For those that have their heart set on owning their own property on the Costa del Sol, without breaking the bank, Pine Hill Residences could be just what you are looking for.

Fuengirola has long been enjoyed as a holiday destination among national and international tourists for over 70 years. From the 1960s middle-class families flocked to the ‘White Town’ as it was then known to enjoy the summer months on arguably the best beaches in the Malaga province. It was then a low-density, charming seaside village with a fantastic climate and its popularity soon soared thanks to the emergence of package tourism across Europe.

The proximity of Malaga airport by road as well as the convenient train connections to the resort created a boom in both property and hospitality development. The town has now evolved into a thriving multicultural destination with both Spanish and international residents taking full advantage of its magnificent beaches, diverse gastronomy and historic landmarks. However, since a significant part of the development of the town was established in the 80s and 90s it’s harder to find the more contemporary apartments that are available in other parts of the coast. That is until now.

The concept of Pine Hill Residences is to offer those that want to enjoy the lifestyle and benefits of Fuengirola but with the latest in modern specifications and facilities that offer an elevated standard of living. There are 71 apartments in total, so compared to some of the high-rise, high-density urbanisations in the area, this intimate community can be enjoyed without the crowds and commotion of city centre living.

Nestled within a peaceful suburban setting, residents will benefit from the close proximity to the hustle and bustle of Fuengirola town centre, but can still retreat to the tranquillity of their cosy residential environment when they choose.

There are ground floor, 1st floor and penthouse apartments available, all of which offer 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Each apartment includes a parking space and storage room for the convenience of its residents.

The terraces offer either countryside, sea or mountain views, and connect harmoniously with the spacious interiors to maximise the living space that can be enjoyed throughout the year. The elevated position combined with a modern twist on Andalusian architecture and a full range of exclusive in-house amenities makes this an interesting option for anyone wishing to live life to the full on the Costa del Sol.

One fundamental aspect of this project concept is the exceptional facilities that are available in-house exclusively to the residents of Pine Hill. There is a full range of health, leisure, social and business facilities for all members of the family to enjoy. These extra features are usually reserved for some of the more luxury developments on the Costa del Sol and rarely come at a price that is accessible to all.

The urbanisation includes 2 outdoor saltwater pools amongst its tropical landscaped gardens. One of which is ideal for socialising with neighbours and friends and the other, an infinity pool to relax and escape it all. In addition, there is a spa centre with its own indoor heated pool, so residents can swim throughout the year, no matter the weather.

In addition, there is a gym and fitness centre, social lounge, and private cinema to enjoy big-screen entertainment without having to leave home. The business centre comfortably accommodates those that work from home by ensuring they have the space and facilities to maintain their professional commitments.

Pine Hill is also beautifully connected to the beaches and commercial areas of Fuengirola, both via the local bus route which stops just outside the urbanisation, as well as with its private shuttle bus service exclusively for the use of its residents.

There are few examples of apartment developments of this calibre in the area, so it’s an opportunity not to be ignored.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.