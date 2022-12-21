By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 9:11

Russia and China reach agreement on intensifying cooperation between the two countries. Image: Anton Veselov/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S former president Dmitry Medvedev met with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, December 21, to deliver a message from President Putin which reportedly led to an agreement on intensifying cooperation between the two nations.

Medvedev and Xi Jinping met to discuss the situation in Ukraine, among other things, while Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council delivered a message from President Putin which reportedly secured an agreement on intensifying cooperation between the two countries.

Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA noted that “Medvedev conveyed to the Chinese head of state a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, among other things, noted the unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese political dialogue and practical cooperation and expressed confidence in the continued progressive development of interstate and inter-party ties in close cooperation with the new leadership of the CPC, elected after the recent party forum of Chinese Communists.”

After delivering the message, the secretariat of the Russian Security Council reported that Russia and China reached an agreement on intensifying cooperation between the two countries.

“Medvedev and Xi Jinping … reached an agreement to intensify cooperation between the parties they lead in the context of the common tasks set by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to further advance the entire range of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic interaction between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China,” the secretariat said.

Not only touching upon the crisis in Ukraine, Medvedev and the Chinese President are also said to have “checked the clock” on a number of significant issues.

According to RIA, the representatives from Moscow and Beijing noted that they had similar approaches to the world’s most pressing problems and spoke about strategic foreign policy coordination within the UN and at other multilateral platforms, including the SCO, BRICS and The G20.

