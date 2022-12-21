By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 8:42
Multiple Russian artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine latest combat losses reveal. Image: Verushka/Shutterstock.com
Another 12 Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, December 20, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.
Around 510 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 99,740, according to Ukraine’s MoD.
Five Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as another seven Russian tanks.
The other significant increase in figures is the loss of eight Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1688.
⚡ The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of December 21.
About 99,740 Russian soldiers were eliminated.
A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of the 12 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1972, while the destruction of five more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5979 in total.
The loss of seven more Russian tanks means that Russia’s troops have had 3002 destroyed in total by Ukrainian troops.
Russian forces’ also lost one piece of special equipment, which means a loss of 178 in total.
While the loss of another two MLRS means that Russia has now lost 412 in Ukraine.
One aircraft and one helicopter were also shot down in Ukraine.
Russia has lost 282 aircraft in Ukraine and seen 267 helicopters destroyed in total.
Share this story
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
