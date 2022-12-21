Spanish government approves €7.5m subsidy for candidacy of 2030 World Cup

On Tuesday, December 20, the Council of Ministers approved a direct subsidy of €7.5 million to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). It is to be used for preparing Spain’s joint candidacy for the 2030 World Cup bid together with Portugal and Ukraine.

Isabel Rodriguez, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokeswoman announced the measure at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting and assured that ‘the Government firmly supports this candidacy’.

“Now that the World Cup is over, Spain is preparing for the 2030 World Cup, for which our country will compete alongside Portugal and Ukraine. This triplet is eager to fight and also represents the message of peace that is always on the side of sport. We are a good team and we are sure of the quality of our candidacy”, said the government spokeswoman.

On October 5, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed that Ukraine will join their joint bid to host the Football World Cup in 2030. This is a project that has the ‘unconditional support of UEFA in an exceptional situation’, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

