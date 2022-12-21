Superyacht agency Estela Shipping is joining forces with the local charity Yachting Gives Back

If you are still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts a ticket to the English Movie Night Charity Event is the perfect stocking filler, tickets are selling fast so book soon to avoid disappointment. Estela Shipping is hosting a special charity screening of the film “Triangle of Sadness”, on February 20 in Palma.

The winner of the coveted Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival will finally open in Spanish cinemas this February. Nominated for two Golden Globes, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ is a satirical black comedy about the world of yachting and the upstairs/downstairs dynamics between the super-rich and the crew.

Written and directed by acclaimed Swedish director and Mallorca homeowner, Ruben Östlund, the film stars Woody Harrelson as the captain of a $50M yacht, playing host to passengers including oligarchs, influencers and arms dealers.

The movie was filmed on board the classic superyacht, ‘Christina O’, named by the Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, after his daughter. The former Canadian frigate was launched in 1943 and played a part in the Normandy landings. After the war, Onassis acquired the surplus vessel and converted it into a 99-metre superyacht.

Even in the glitzy world of superyachts, where the largest boats can reach up to 180 metres and cost $500 million, ‘Christina O’ stands out as truly iconic. Onassis’ wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, designed the interior and her guest list reads like a who’s who from politics, Hollywood, royalty, business and the arts.

Winston Churchill, Maria Callas, Frank Sinatra, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, Eva Perón, Greta Garbo, Rudolf Nuryev, Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly, and the Aga Khan are among those who have graced the yacht’s 18 staterooms.

Today, Christina O can be chartered from €620,000 per week, plus fuel, food and drink. Introducing his film in Palma at the Mallorca Film Festival in October, Östlund told a packed Teatro Principal that while the cost of chartering the yacht was “bloody expensive”, for him the movie could only be set on board Christina O. She was also used to recreate Prince Charles and Diana’s 1991 visit to Italy in the latest season of ‘The Crown’.