By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 9:57

Tragedy as man found dead in swimming pool in Mallorca's Marratxi. Image: Holiday house with pool - moreimages/Shutterstock.com

REPORTS from Mallorca on Wednesday, December 21, reveal that a Spanish man was found dead in a friend’s swimming pool in Mallorca’s Marratxi.

According to Spanish media outlet Ultima Hora, the owner of a house in Marratxi, a municipality in the Raiguer region of Mallorca, found the dead body of a Spanish man, 49, floating in the swimming pool on Tuesday, December 20.

Initial reports suggest that the body was discovered at around 9 am by the owner of the house, located in the Es Figueral housing estate.

The news outlet reported that their sources said the man was found with a syringe stuck in his arm.

The house owner immediately called emergency services and Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police and an ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics were only able to certify that the man was deceased.

The Guardia Civil opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened, however, Ultima Hora sources said that everything points to a drug overdose.

The judge authorised the removal of the body and an autopsy will be carried out on December 21.

The was believed to be the partner of a friend.

The news of the man’s death comes after the tragic drowning of a British toddler in Mallorca back in August.

On Tuesday, August 23, at around 7 pm, a 17-month-old British toddler tragically drowned in a hotel swimming pool in the resort of Port d’Alcudia on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

