The Guardian newspaper suffers what is believed to be a ransomware attack

The Guardian newspaper is suffering what is believed to be a serious ransomware attack resulting in staff being required to work from home.

According to the newspaper on Wednesday, December 21 the attack began overnight on Tuesday and has continued into Wednesday.

Parts of the company’s network have been affected which has resulted in some disruption to services, in particular, the website and app although online publishing is said to be unaffected.

The Guardian’s management has said they are confident they will still be able to produce the newspaper on Thursday as usual.

According to the company they have been targeted for a cyber-attack like many other organisations have been around the world. Although the motive is not yet known, it is thought to be most likely a ransomware attack which involves hackers shutting down a company’s network in an effort to extort money.

Anna Bateson, Chief Executive and Katharine Viner, Editor in Chief told employees: “As everyone knows, there has been a serious incident which has affected our IT network and systems in the last 24 hours.

“We believe this to be a ransomware attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities.

“We are continuing to publish globally to our website and apps and although some of our internal systems are affected, we are confident we will be able to publish in print tomorrow.

“Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic.

“We will continue to keep our staff and anyone else affected informed. We will update everyone again at the end of the day. With a few key exceptions, we would like everyone to work from home for the remainder of the week unless we notify you otherwise.

“Thank you to everyone working hard throughout this incident to keep us publishing, looking after our readers, supporters and advertisers, and to keep our core systems available for colleagues.”

Russia is known to be committing cyberattacks as part of its war effort in Ukraine, however, the management at the Guardian newspaper believes this to be a ransomware attack.

