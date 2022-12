By Anna Ellis • 21 December 2022 • 17:20

The Three Kings make an early visit to children in Pinoso. Image: Pinoso City Council

Pinoso is certainly feeling festive as the Three Kings of Orient spent the morning with the pupils of the Infant School on Wednesday, December 21.



Christmas is already in the air at the schools in Pinoso although Thursday, December 22, is the day when the traditional school festivities will take place to welcome the holidays, at the Municipal Nursery School “La Cometa.”

