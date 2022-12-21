Two Meme Projects to look into for 2023 – Shibarium by Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin Launch.

By EWN • 21 December 2022 • 17:05

The year 2022 is almost over. It has brought many changes to the crypto world, including the Merge, crypto crashes, and FTX collapse. However, this year hasn’t seen the best things for the crypto-verse. This is set to change in the new year, with many new projects on the horizon for the crypto world.

Cryptocurrency may have been hit hard recently, but it will likely make an even bigger comeback. There have been many occasions where all forms of currency have lost some value, but they always come back. Like most things in life, crypto also has its ups and downs.

An example of this can be seen in the most significant cryptocurrency out there, Bitcoin (BTC). In March 2020, Bitcoin lost half of its value in only two days due to the pandemic. However, it reached an all-time high of $65,000 a year and a half later, in December 2021. This shows just how fast the crypto market can bounce back.

In 2023, many exciting projects like the new cat-based meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) blockchain Shibarium are likely to be released, amongst other exciting developments. When this happens, it’s likely to boost crypto prices again.

Shibarium – What we know about Shiba Inu’s Blockchain

On the 19th of December 2022, Shiba Inu jumped by 2.3% in price against the dollar. This random event occurred due to various rumours of a new layer-2 blockchain in development.

Many members from the Shiba Inu community have been sharing and posting about Shibarium. The rumours and posts imply that meme coin Shiba Inu intends to debut the eagerly awaited layer-2 blockchain project called Shibarium in the third quarter of this year. The posts also suggest that it will happen very soon due to many countdown clocks being shared across social media.

The blockchain will be built on top of Ethereum’s layer-1 blockchain. If the rumours are true, it will be one of the first meme coins with a blockchain of its own. Though still in its beta stage, when launched will cause a lot of good chaos to erupt in the crypto market, helping to push crypto back up.

Big Eyes Coin’s Launch – Bringing Cats to Crypto

Big Eyes Coin is another important and exciting development for the crypto world. The coin is the first cat-based meme coin to be created. In the dog-eat-dog world of meme coins, Big Eyes Coin brings about a breath of fresh air with its adorable anime-styled cat mascot.

Currently still in its pre-sale stage, it’s likely to be launched in 2023. Big Eyes Coin is already taking the market by storm with a whopping $11 million raised so far. Like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Big Eyes Coin is built on the Ethereum blockchain and exists as an ERC-20 token.

It has many development projects, including its NFT Sushi Crew collection. This collection will allow investors access to exclusive events and incredible benefits. To top all this off, Big Eyes Coin intends to donate 5% of all its BIG tokens to charity to clean up the oceans and help the world.

To Summarise

The year 2022 hasn’t treated the crypto market the best. However, 2023 is just around the corner and has much better intentions. With new projects like Shiba Inu’s Shibariun and the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin, 2023 will likely be THE year for cryptocurrency.

