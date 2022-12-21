Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit Washington and deliver a speech in person

By Chris King • 21 December 2022 • 2:08

Image of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock.com

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will visit Washington and deliver a speech to a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, will visit Washington on Wednesday, December 21, and deliver a speech at a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. This was announced on Tuesday 20, by the information portal Axios, citing sources.

Axios did not elaborate on details of the Ukrainian leader’s schedule while in Washington. They did emphasise however that the Capitol police have already begun strengthening and are preparing for Zelenskyy’s visit. At the same time, the interlocutors of the portal emphasised that ‘the visit depends on the security situation’.

The president is expected to thank legislators for the billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine. He is also expected to ask for an increase in the number of financial resources provided to Kyiv. As the portal pointed out, this will be Zelenskyy’s first visit to the United States since the start of the ‘special military operation’ of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

In a written statement released on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked all members of the House of Representatives to attend Wednesday night’s meeting in person. She added that it would be ‘a special session dedicated to democracy’.

Several American publications, including The Hill newspaper, which specialises in Congress-related issues also confirmed preparations for Zelenskyy’s visit, citing their sources, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

