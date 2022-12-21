WATCH – Dutch farmers bring Christmas spirit to Amsterdam

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 December 2022 • 20:47

Dutch Farmers - Image Monqiue Engelaan

Dutch farmers have brought a little festive cheer and spirit to Amsterdam parading their “Christmas” tractors through the streets.

Despite facing tough times financially, the country’s farmers still found the time to decorate their tractors with Christmas trees, lights and presents on Wednesday, December 21 – the shortest day of the year.

Farmers in the Netherlands, like most others around the European Union, are having to scale back operations as they struggle to meet new environmental emission limits. According to sources within the country, the requirement has been badly handled by the government potentially putting many farms at risk of closure.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.