WATCH: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive in the U.S.

21 December 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the U.S., his first trip outside of the country since the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy, who is to meet with President Joe Biden, arrived aboard a U.S. government plane on Wednesday, December 21.

It is understood that the two will discuss further support for Ukraine as they will possibilities for bringing the war to an end and to establishing peace in the region once again.

The meeting comes as the U.S. announces a $1.7 billion military support package for the country as it battles to defend its people and its sovereignty.

The full details of the president’s trip are unknown, but it is a landmark visit for Zelensky as he arrives in the U.S.

