WATCH: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive in the U.S.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 December 2022 • 20:01

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in the US - Image [email protected]

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the U.S., his first trip outside of the country since the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy, who is to meet with President Joe Biden, arrived aboard a U.S. government plane on Wednesday, December 21.

It is understood that the two will discuss further support for Ukraine as they will possibilities for bringing the war to an end and to establishing peace in the region once again.

The meeting comes as the U.S. announces a $1.7 billion military support package for the country as it battles to defend its people and its sovereignty.

The full details of the president’s trip are unknown, but it is a landmark visit for Zelensky as he arrives in the U.S.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

