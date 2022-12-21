WATCH: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive in the U.S.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 December 2022 • 20:01
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in the US - Image [email protected]
Zelenskyy, who is to meet with President Joe Biden, arrived aboard a U.S. government plane on Wednesday, December 21.
It is understood that the two will discuss further support for Ukraine as they will possibilities for bringing the war to an end and to establishing peace in the region once again.
The meeting comes as the U.S. announces a $1.7 billion military support package for the country as it battles to defend its people and its sovereignty.
The motorcade has arrived at Blair House. #Zelensky #Biden pic.twitter.com/w6xosxQXfJ
— Misha Komadovsky (@komadovsky) December 21, 2022
FIRST PICS: Zelensky has arrived in DC pic.twitter.com/giLpsH6OQB
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 21, 2022
White House setting up for Zelensky arrival. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9BoYGPnstG
— Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) December 21, 2022
The full details of the president’s trip are unknown, but it is a landmark visit for Zelensky as he arrives in the U.S.
