22 December 2022

Brad Zackson and Dynamic Star Invests in Tenants

Brad Zackson, co-founder and director of development of full-service real estate firm Dynamic Star, firmly believes that small businesses are the backbone of the United States. According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), there are over 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., accounting for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and, from 1995-2020, they accounted for 62% of net new job creation. Not only are they vital economically, but they also form the foundation of our local communities. They serve as gathering spaces and provide opportunities to connect (and work) and the community’s overall identity.

These principles are guiding Dynamic Star’s “Opus Point” project in Long Island City, one of the most exciting neighborhoods in New York’s Outer Boroughs.

Opus Point – LIC’s First WELL Certified Office building

Located at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, Opus Point will be the healthiest building in Long Island City as it is being designed according to the WELL Building Standard®. The WELL Building Standard is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind.

Dynamic Star acquired the property in 2019. Currently, they are seeking approvals through the

Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) to construct a vibrant new 27-story office

tower at the former site of the Eagle Electric Manufacturing Co., a maker of electrical devices founded in Long Island City in the 1920s. The City of New York rezoned the neighborhood in 2001, aiming to jumpstart a central business district by increasing the potential for mixed-use development—similar to the City of New York jumping in to revitalize Times Square as a vibrant public space and economic center of Manhattan.

Opus Point signifies the yearslong transformation of Long Island City from an industrial area into a popular neighborhood where people can live, work, create and play.

Investing in the Local Community

Dynamic Star plans to attract and tap into the pool of unique local talent within the neighborhood’s population of millennials, young professionals, and artists to populate retail space. Brad believes investing in local talent strengthens the local community, ultimately leading to economic growth. Opus Point will aim to be a community hub for the outer boroughs.

As of now, the retail tenant mix will include an organic grocery, restaurant, cafe, and even a museum dedicated to Eagle Electric.

Opus Point will also be accessible in terms of its proximity to transportation. Its transit-oriented location is optimal for today’s hybrid workforce and commuters, and is ideal for tenants seeking work closer to where they live in the outer boroughs. Located in Queens Plaza, the property is surrounded by seven subway lines serving four stations. Retailers at the building will benefit from plenty of foot traffic as Opus Point will be at the foot of the new Queensboro Bridge pedestrian path. Plus, midtown Manhattan is only five minutes away.

Zackson notes that SLCE Architects James Davidson’s innovative design for Opus Point will

make an inventive and stimulating addition to the Queens Plaza skyline, another selling point for local businesses.

Office and retail tenants will enjoy top amenities, such as an 8,000-square-foot health club and a half-court basketball court on the lower level. The fifth floor will have over 17,000 square feet of landscaped space for office tenants, 2,300 square feet of outdoor seating for a restaurant or bar and a 6,000-square-foot amenity floor for office tenants. At street level, a 2,400-square-foot community meeting space will be included for public use as well.

Brad Zackson hopes this tower will serve as a blueprint for future mixed-use developments for future developers. Construction is expected to begin in Q2 of 2023 and wrap

18 months later.

Brad Zackson is a veteran in real estate development, finance and management in New York City. He started his career as a broker, becoming the exclusive broker and manager for one of the largest privately held multi-family portfolios, where he managed and supervised over 45,000 residential units.

