By Chris King • 22 December 2022 • 20:05

Highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL Commander found dead at home in San Diego, California

The British Home Office has deported 42 Albanian nationals back to their country on a charter flight.

As reported by Sky News this evening, Thursday, December 22, a total of 42 Albanian nationals have been returned to their country on a charter flight from the UK.

BREAKING: 42 people have been returned to Albania on a charter flight. This includes people who arrived in the UK illegally on small boats, says the Home Office. Sky's Jon Craig has the latesthttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/DKrVkWQjTm — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 22, 2022

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had recently been threatening to carry out this action. A Home Office spokesperson said that 42 people with ‘no right to remain in the UK’. They confirmed that some of those who were returned to Albania had entered the country illegally on small boats.

Others on the flight had been found guilty of supplying Class A drugs and of facilitating illegal entry to Britain the spokesperson added. They had a combined sentence of 89 years between them. Of the total, 32 were FNOs (foreign nationals), and six of them were failed asylum seekers.

Another four were non-asylum seekers who had arrived in a small boat. The FNO convicted were accused of charges including drug production and supply, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of false immigration documents, passports, or improperly obtained identity documents.

Other charges involved possession of criminal property, property damage entry in breach of a deportation order. “Those with no right to be in the UK, including dangerous foreign national offenders who flout our laws should be in no doubt that we will do whatever is necessary to remove them, that’s what the public rightly expects”, continued the spokesperson for the Home Office.

Robert Jenrick, the UK Immigration Minister, speaking a few weeks ago said that Albanian migrants should be barred from claiming asylum in Britain. “Albania is demonstrably a safe country. It’s very hard to see how an Albanian should be able to successfully claim asylum here in the UK”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.