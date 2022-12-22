BREAKING: MASSIVE explosion at propane gas storage plant in Morocco

By Chris King • 22 December 2022 • 20:56
MASSIVE explosion at propane gas storage plant in Morocco
A huge explosion occurred at a propane gas storage plant in the port of Mohammedia in Morocco this evening, Thursday, December 22. The incident took place in the Casablanca-Settat region of the North African country.
There have been no reports yet about the possibility of casualties but it is believed that several nearby buildings suffered damage as a result of the blast.
Video footage of the blast uploaded onto social media shows an enormous blast producing a huge orange cloud into the air. “Port & surrounding area evacuated due to multiple explosions & large uncontrolled fire at gas plant in Mohammedia, Morocco”, tweeted Saad Abedine @SaadAbedine.
🚨#BREAKING: Massive explosion at a propane gas storage plant in #Morroco pic.twitter.com/DCT1Nc8emV
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) December 22, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
