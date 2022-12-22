BREAKING: MASSIVE explosion at propane gas storage plant in Morocco

BREAKING: Pro-Russian head of Lyubimovka in Ukraine's Kherson region reportedly assassinated Close
By Chris King • 22 December 2022 • 20:56

MASSIVE explosion at propane gas storage plant in Morocco

A huge explosion occurred at a propane gas storage facility in Morocco.

 

A huge explosion occurred at a propane gas storage plant in the port of  Mohammedia in Morocco this evening, Thursday, December 22. The incident took place in the Casablanca-Settat region of the North African country.

There have been no reports yet about the possibility of casualties but it is believed that several nearby buildings suffered damage as a result of the blast.

Video footage of the blast uploaded onto social media shows an enormous blast producing a huge orange cloud into the air. “Port & surrounding area evacuated due to multiple explosions & large uncontrolled fire at gas plant in Mohammedia, Morocco”, tweeted Saad Abedine @SaadAbedine.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

