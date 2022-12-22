By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 15:58

Can your footwear shine and sparkle more than your jewellery? Image: Kachorovska

The most famous Ukrainian footwear brand Kachorovska answers this question for the holiday season debuting evening shoes with Swarovski crystals in multiple styles for all your evening looks.



The colour palette ranges from classic black or beige and even offers bright colours to illuminate any holiday look. There are multiple styles to choose from that fit your foot perfectly, where your toes sit immaculately on the front of the shoe and give a jewellery effect to your feet.

The net styles are extremely soft for ultimate comfort all night and the strappy sandals have flex technology to embellish any woman’s wardrobe. Kachorovska shoes are a staple in Ukraine making their way across the globe as the brand has measured over 40,000 women’s feet over the last few decades.

Make your holiday parties brighter with these glittering evening looks and be sure you don’t need to leave that event early but dance through the night.

This collection isn’t just for your evening events, but these crystal shoes can be worn with jeans, a pair of black leggings and even a T-Shirt. For the simplest outfit, you will still attract attention and liven up any look in your closet.

The 9-centimetre heels provide a superb pitch to the foot that allows you to wear them daily. Mixing day-to-evening trends will ensure you are the ideal trendsetter.

For more information head to the website /us.kachorovska.com/ or contact: Kiko Gaspar by WhatsApp on (+351) 91 054 91 78.

